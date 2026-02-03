Versatile family living

Set on an expansive 1,159m² allotment, this beautifully extended family home offers space, flexibility and lifestyle in equal measure, perfectly suited to growing families or those seeking room to spread out both inside and out.

20 Para Road, Tanunda

Set on an expansive 1,159m² allotment, this beautifully extended family home offers space, flexibility and lifestyle in equal measure, perfectly suited to growing families or those seeking room to spread out both inside and out.

The original front section of the home is thoughtfully laid out, featuring three good-sized bedrooms, a central, practical bathroom, and a formal lounge, ideal as a quiet retreat or separate living space.

At the heart of the home, the current vendors have created an inviting extension that truly elevates everyday living. The large kitchen and family room offers ample bench space and generous storage, flowing seamlessly to a separate dining area. These zones can be configured in multiple ways to suit your family’s needs, whether entertaining, relaxing or working from home.

The main suite is a standout, offering not just a bedroom but a separate parents’ retreat or study, providing a private space to unwind. A walk through robe and impressive ensuite complete this luxurious master zone.

Comfort is assured year round with new ducted reverse cycle air conditioning throughout the home.

Step outside and the offering continues. There is plenty of lawn space for children and pets, along with a shed/workshop that includes an additional fully lined and airconditioned rumpus room, ideal for hobbies, teenagers or a home gym. The backyard is finished with a sparkling pool and a Balinese inspired hut, creating the perfect spot to relax and enjoy the Barossa lifestyle.

With its generous proportions, flexible floorplan and exceptional outdoor features, this is a home that truly caters to family living now and into the future.

For further details please contact Guy Draper at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0417 810 828 or Loren Fowler at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0402 075 912.