Thursday, 16 April 2026
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Property of the Week

Spacious Family Living with Shedding and Lifestyle Appeal

Positioned in a sought-after location, this beautifully updated home at 56 Para Road, Tanunda offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and functionality for modern family living.

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by The Leader
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Spacious Family Living with Shedding and Lifestyle Appeal
56 Para Road, Tanunda

Positioned in a sought-after location, this beautifully updated home at 56 Para Road, Tanunda offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and functionality for modern family living.

Boasting four generous bedrooms plus a versatile study or nursery, the home also features two separate living areas – perfectly suited to family living, allowing space to relax, entertain, or retreat.

The two bathrooms have been tastefully renovated with a modern touch.

Step inside to discover new flooring throughout and a neutral colour palette, creating a light, bright, and inviting atmosphere ready to move straight into.

Year-round comfort is assured with ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning, while the 5kW solar system helps keep energy costs down.

Outdoors is where this property truly shines.

A wide driveway provides excellent access through to a substantial 6m x 9m shed complete with concrete flooring and power – ideal for tradies, hobbyists, or those needing secure space for caravans, boats, or extra vehicles.

Set on a generous, secure allotment with plenty of room for the kids and pets to play, this is a fantastic opportunity to secure a move-in-ready home with all the extras.

Key Features:

• Four bedrooms plus study/nursery. 

• Two renovated bathrooms.

• Two separate living areas. 

• New flooring and neutral tones throughout. 

• Ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning. 

• 5kW solar system.

• Wide driveway with rear access.

• Large 6m x 9m powered shed with concrete floor.

A superb lifestyle opportunity in the heart of the Barossa – don’t miss your chance to make it yours.

For further details please contact Rohan Semmler at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0419 141 997.

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