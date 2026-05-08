End of a volunteering era at Lyndoch

National Volunteer Week 2026 runs from May 18 to 24, so today we're highlighting the story of Pat Lean, aged 96, from Lyndoch. See more volunteer stories in Wednesday's edition.

After nearly three decades at the Lyndoch Op Shop, 96-year-old Pat Lean finally decided it was time to step away from behind the counter.

Pat said volunteering became a way to build friendships and connect with the community after moving to Lyndoch from Moonta.

“If you’re not a member of a church and you haven’t got little kids going to school, it’s hard to make friends,” she said.

“So I just joined.”

Pat said she has been involved with the Red Cross for 46 years and that volunteering had always been part of her life.

Pat said one of the best parts of the role was meeting people.

“That’s how a lot of people knew me as well,” she said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working in the op shop and I miss it, but the time had come.”

Despite her retirement from the op shop, Pat is far from slowing down.

She still attends the Lyndoch Knit and Natter meet-ups, which keeps her busy, along with tending her much-loved garden.

Pat also remains a regular at Lyndoch coffee spots, and says the staff often already know her usual order before she asks.

She said Lyndoch had become home over the years and she could not imagine leaving.

“I’d have to be dragged out yelling and screaming,” she said laughing.

Pat also has 14 great-grandchildren and said that her family remains important, although she joked that they occasionally have to book in advance to see her because of her active social life.

Pat said she felt grateful for the connections volunteering had brought her over the years.