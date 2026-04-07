Comfortable living in the heart of Gumeracha

Positioned within walking distance to local shops and everyday conveniences, this well-appointed home offers easy, low-maintenance living in a peaceful Hills’ setting.

Whether you’re a first-home buyer, downsizer, or savvy investor, this property presents an excellent opportunity to secure a quality home in a welcoming community.

Step inside to discover a spacious open-plan living and dining area, complete with reverse-cycle split system air conditioning to ensure year-round comfort.

The modern kitchen is designed for practicality and style, featuring gas cooking and a generous butler’s pantry – ideal for those who love to cook and entertain.

The master bedroom provides a private retreat with a walk-in robe and ensuite, while bedrooms two and three are a good size and serviced by a central bathroom offering both a bath and separate shower.

Outside, enjoy relaxed outdoor living beneath the undercover pergola, overlooking a fully fenced, low-maintenance yard – perfect for families, pets, or simply unwinding.

Secure vehicle accommodation is provided by a single open carport, along with additional off-street parking.

Key Features:

Master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite.

Two additional bedrooms.

Light-filled open plan living.

Reverse-cycle split system air conditioning.

Kitchen with gas cooking and butler’s pantry.

Main bathroom with bath and separate shower.

Single enclosed carport with roller door.

Additional off-street parking.

Undercover pergola for outdoor entertaining.

Fully fenced, low-maintenance yard.

Convenient walking distance to local shops.

For further details please contact Simar Kuar at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd.,

phone 0411 082 070 or Julie Thring at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd.,

phone 0427 233 319.