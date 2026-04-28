A Home of Warmth, Style and refined comfort

Welcome to 71 The Parkway, Nuriootpa, where thoughtful design, timeless materials and a true sense of home come together in one beautifully finished package.

71 The Parkway, Nuriootpa

Welcome to 71 The Parkway, Nuriootpa, where thoughtful design, timeless materials and a true sense of home come together in one beautifully finished package.

Set in the heart of Nuriootpa, this is a property that captures the relaxed charm of the Barossa while delivering the quality and space discerning buyers crave.

From the moment you arrive, the striking sandstone façade sets the tone – warm, welcoming and unmistakably Barossan.

Step inside and you’re greeted by a grand entrance with soaring ceilings, a statement timber door and a feature alcove that immediately hints at the attention to detail carried throughout the home.

Natural light pours into the front lounge, where floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate the rich tones of the sandstone feature wall and create a calm, inviting space to unwind.

It’s a home that feels both refined and comfortable – where every room has its own personality, yet flows seamlessly as one.

The main bedroom is a private retreat, with elegant finishes and a generous walk-in robe. The ensuite is sleek and thoughtfully designed, offering a sense of quiet luxury with its spacious shower, clean lines and clever layout.

At the heart of the home lies the open-plan living, dining and kitchen – a space designed for connection and entertaining.

Bathed in natural light and opening effortlessly to the outdoors, it’s perfect for everything from relaxed family dinners to hosting friends in style.

The kitchen is a standout, featuring Caesarstone bench tops, a wide island, quality appliances including three ovens, and a fully equipped butler’s pantry with extensive storage and workspace.

Step outside and you’ll discover an entertainer’s haven. The expansive undercover pergola is tiled and designed for year-round enjoyment, complete with adjustable blinds for all seasons. The outdoor kitchen adds another layer of functionality, making it easy to host gatherings while overlooking the beautifully maintained gardens, lush lawns and tranquil fire pit area.

Additional features include a dedicated study (fourth bedroom), generous secondary bedrooms with built-in robes, a well-appointed main bathroom, extensive storage throughout, ducted reverse cycle climate control, ceiling fans, and a solar system for energy efficiency.

Set on a generous allotment of approximately 760sqm, with a home size of around 253sqm, this property offers space, comfort and quality in equal measure, all within easy reach of local schools, shopping and the very best of the Barossa lifestyle.

For further details please contact Guy Draper at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0417 810 828.