Easy Living on a Corner Allotment

Positioned on a generous 720m2 corner allotment in the ever-popular township of Willaston, this solid 1989-built home presents an outstanding opportunity for first home buyers, savvy investors, or anyone seeking a comfortable, low-maintenance lifestyle.

2 Kareda Street, Willaston

Positioned on a generous 720m2 corner allotment in the ever-popular township of Willaston, this solid 1989-built home presents an outstanding opportunity for first home buyers, savvy investors, or anyone seeking a comfortable, low-maintenance lifestyle.

Thoughtfully laid out, the home offers multiple living zones including a spacious lounge, open-plan living and meals area, and a separate dining space-perfect for growing families or those who love to entertain.

The recently updated, well-appointed kitchen sits at the heart of the home, providing functionality and connection to everyday living.

Three good-sized bedrooms are complemented by a central bathroom, while the master enjoys the added convenience of a walk-in robe and ensuite. A separate study adds flexibility for those working from home or needing extra space, with potential as a fourth bedroom.

Step outside and you’ll find fantastic outdoor living options, including a large verandah and shaded pergola – ideal for year-round entertaining.

The detached games room and shed/store provide valuable extra space for hobbies, storage, or a potential workshop setup.

Set on a corner block, the property offers excellent accessibility, including side access and a carport with roller door – perfect for vehicles, trailers, or additional storage needs.

Located in a quiet, family-friendly pocket, you’re just moments from local schools, shops, parks, and public transport, with the nearby township of Gawler offering even more convenience including major supermarkets, cafes, and essential services. Enjoy the charm of semi-rural living while still being within easy reach of Adelaide.

A well-rounded property with broad appeal – move in, invest, or make it your own.

For further details please contact Jordan Varley at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0403 428 383 or Dylan Pilkington at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0422 063 142.