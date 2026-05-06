Community News Awards night and launch of new fund for Foundation Barossa Foundation Barossa celebrated an evening of recognition, generosity and community pride at its Annual Awards Night on Wednesday April 29, held at the Tanunda Recreation Park Clubroom by The Leader Published May 06, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Foundation Barossa Board: John Hughes, Sue Schulz, Annabelle Travaglione, CEO Foundation Barossa; Amy Heinicke , Chair Foundation Barossa;, Courtney Ribbons, Jenny O’Brien, Candice Scott, Tania Materne. Photos: Mel Semmler Updated May 06, 2026 9:31 am | 2 days ago Link copied! Copy failed!