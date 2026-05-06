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Awards night and launch of new fund for Foundation Barossa

Foundation Barossa celebrated an evening of recognition, generosity and community pride at its Annual Awards Night on Wednesday April 29, held at the Tanunda Recreation Park Clubroom

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by The Leader
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Awards night and launch of new fund for Foundation Barossa
Foundation Barossa Board: John Hughes, Sue Schulz, Annabelle Travaglione, CEO Foundation Barossa; Amy Heinicke , Chair Foundation Barossa;, Courtney Ribbons, Jenny O’Brien, Candice Scott, Tania Materne. Photos: Mel Semmler
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