Rare dual-title lifestyle holding with character home

Set on an expansive and highly versatile holding across two separate titles, this exceptional Williamstown property presents a rare opportunity to secure a character-filled home combined with outstanding infrastructure and serious space.

Ideal for trades, hobbyists, car enthusiasts, rural operators, or those seeking a flexible lifestyle property, this is a holding that truly stands apart.

The character residence offers comfortable and practical family living, comprising three bedrooms and multiple living zones, including a generous formal lounge and an open kitchen and dining area that forms the heart of the home.

Functional wet areas and a well-considered floorplan ensure everyday comfort, while wrap-around verandahs enhance the home’s charm and provide excellent outdoor living and entertaining spaces, perfectly suited to enjoying the peaceful rural outlook.

What truly elevates this property is its extraordinary shedding and infrastructure. Multiple large sheds of varying sizes, extensive hardstand areas, a carport, and additional utility structures provide unmatched flexibility for workshops, storage, mechanical work, or future adaptation.

An animal weigh bridge and original sheep dip further enhance the property’s appeal for rural or agricultural use, while the overall layout allows for excellent separation between living and working zones.

Water security is well catered for with rainwater tanks and bore water, supporting practical rural living and adding further value to the property’s self-sufficiency and long-term usability.

Positioned between Williamstown and Lyndoch, the property enjoys convenient access to a range of local amenities including the new Barossa Park sports facility.

Both Lyndoch and Williamstown offer a welcoming country community with a primary school, local shops, hotel, cafés, sporting facilities, and recreational reserves.

This is a rare and tightly held opportunity to secure a substantial lifestyle property offering character, scale, water security, and unparalleled shedding versatility in one of the region’s most sought-after country townships.

For further details please contact Jordan Varley at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0403 428 383 or Dylan Pilkington at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0422 063 142.