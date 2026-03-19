Family space and village charm

Set behind a screen of established trees, this impressive bluestone-fronted residence offers spacious and versatile family living on a generous 1,359m² allotment.

5 Adelaide Road, Greenock

Set behind a screen of established trees, this impressive bluestone-fronted residence offers spacious and versatile family living on a generous 1,359m² allotment.

Designed for comfort and flexibility, the home provides five well-proportioned bedrooms, all large enough to accommodate queen beds, including a master suite at the front with walk-in robe and ensuite. A formal lounge and dining room also sits at the front of the home, creating a quiet retreat separate from the main living hub.

Three separate living areas ensure plenty of room for everyone, with a generous rumpus room featuring extra built-in storage and a central family room flowing out to the outdoor entertaining area.

The kitchen is perfectly placed at the heart of the home, offering excellent bench space, a pantry and the convenience of direct internal access from the garage.

Thoughtfully designed for everyday practicality, the home includes abundant built-in cupboards throughout, a dedicated store room, ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning and rainwater plumbed to the house.

The main bathroom is cleverly configured with a separate powder room, toilet and a combined bath and shower room for family functionality.

Outdoor living is equally appealing, with a lovely paved pergola just off the family room – ideal for long lunches or relaxed evenings with friends. The grounds are lush yet easy to maintain, providing inviting spaces to wander, play or unwind.

At the rear of the property, a large shed with convenient access offers excellent storage or workshop options.

Positioned within walking distance to the general store, the Greenock Tavern, the post office and a number of celebrated Barossa cellar doors; the home enjoys all the benefits of life in the much loved “Greenock Village”, known for its warm community spirit, leafy streets and charming heritage character.

Greenock offers an authentic Barossa lifestyle where the pace is refreshingly relaxed.

For further details please contact Loren Fowler at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0402 075 912.