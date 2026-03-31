Spectacular Barossa Views on a Stunning Lifestyle Allotment

Set high in the picturesque hills of Williamstown, 92 Needles Road presents a rare opportunity to secure a breathtaking lifestyle property with truly spectacular views across the Barossa ranges.

Set high in the picturesque hills of Williamstown, 92 Needles Road presents a rare opportunity to secure a breathtaking lifestyle property with truly spectacular views across the Barossa ranges.

Positioned on approximately 2.05 hectares (5.06 acres), the outlook from this property is simply unforgettable – sweeping, elevated vistas that must be seen in person to be fully appreciated.

Built in 1999, the substantial and well-constructed family home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace its incredible surroundings while offering comfortable and flexible living.

The home features four generous bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a private ensuite to the master suite, along with no less than three separate living areas – providing plenty of space for families to relax, entertain and enjoy the peaceful setting.

Comfort is assured year-round, with reverse-cycle ducted air-conditioning throughout the home, complemented by a beautiful combustion heater that creates a warm and inviting atmosphere during the cooler months.

Outside, the property continues to impress. A fantastic 15m x 9m shed with concrete floors and power provides exceptional storage and workshop space. Complete with a mezzanine level and extra clearance height, it is perfectly suited for securely housing caravans, boats or large vehicles.

The gardens surrounding the home are simply gorgeous, offering a tranquil setting with established plantings and walking trails that meander through the property.

Evenings here are truly special, with kangaroos regularly appearing at sunset, adding to the charm and serenity of this remarkable lifestyle property.

For further details please contact Rohan Semmler at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0419 141 997.