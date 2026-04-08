Minchi’s is a one-stop shop for mechanical

From beginnings as a small mechanic shop, Minchi’s Mechanical has grown to a bustling local business, managing all sorts of automotive repairs and equipped for an extensive range of work.

Meet the team, Jarrod Minchella and Abby Holding, owners; Matt Holding, service advisor, Sammy Holding, mechanic and Brodie Oakley, mechanic.

From beginnings as a small mechanic shop, Minchi’s Mechanical has grown to a bustling local business, managing all sorts of automotive repairs and equipped for an extensive range of work.

With friendly service, extensive product knowledge and a wealth of experience, this family business takes care of its work and clients with commitment.

While Minchi’s has recently celebrated the fourth year in business, the origins go back much further – when owners, Abby Holding and husband, Jarrod Minchella, bought the mechanical arm of Scase Automotive, which Jarrod had managed for five years prior.

Since then, the Kapunda-based business has gone from strength to strength, building on the services it provides.

“We started off just as a small mechanic shop servicing, repairing and maintaining cars, boats, chainsaws, lawn mowers, caravans and trailers,” Jarrod said.

“We have expanded the workshop size by double and expanded our capability by fitting two new hoists and purchasing all the latest diagnostic and scan tools.

“We also have a full show room stocking HULK 4x4 products, Narva electrical products, marine products, oils, sprays and spare parts.”

The mechanical shop has an impressively large range of services, including servicing, trailer repairs and air conditioner repairs and re-gassing, right down to small engine and garden equipment service.

The business is also now a Boss Air Suspension dealer and installer, then there’s lawn mower and chainsaw repairs and even marine and boat works.

“We also offer log book servicing that will not void your new car warranty. We are your dealership alternative without the price tag,” Jarrod said.

With training and experience in both petrol and diesel engines – Minchi’s aims to truly be a one stop shop, with a dedication to stay up-to-date with the latest technology and vehicle models.

It’s also well and truly a family affair.

Whether its Abby and Jarrod’s son Sammy, a fourth-year apprentice, Brodie Oakley-Thorne, who brings eight years of mechanical experience, or new team member Abby’s brother, Matt Holding Service Advisor – the team approaches every job with care.

“We want to offer good honest quality work and build a good reputation that people can trust and depend on,” Jarrod said.

Matt is a friendly and approachable person who can help with booking needs and mechanical questions, while Jarrod carries out quality control in the work shop.

“If Matt doesn’t have the answer he will find out all the things that you will need to know,” Jarrod said.