Spacious Family Living with Exceptional Shedding and Rear Access

Positioned in a quiet and well-established estate, this well-maintained home offers generous living spaces, practical features and excellent outdoor infrastructure, making it ideal for families, tradies or buyers seeking additional storage and flexibility.

30 Lehmann Road, Tanunda

Positioned in a quiet and well-established estate, this well-maintained home offers generous living spaces, practical features and excellent outdoor infrastructure, making it ideal for families, tradies or buyers seeking additional storage and flexibility.

Built in 2004 and set on a generous 700m² allotment, the home offers a versatile floorplan comprising three bedrooms with the potential for a fourth bedroom/study or additional living space.

The master bedroom features a walk-in robe with ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms include built-in robes.

Multiple living areas provide flexibility for growing families, with three separate living zones complemented by high ceilings that enhance the sense of space throughout the home.

The kitchen has been refreshed with a brand-new oven, stove and cooktop, creating a practical and modern hub for everyday living and entertaining.

Comfort is assured year-round with near-new zoned ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling, installed approximately eight to 10 months ago.

Outside, the home continues to impress with an expansive pitched-roof verandah, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Side access gates lead through to a substantial 6m x 6.5m shed with concrete floor, power and a service pit, providing excellent workshop or storage space.

Additional features include a double garage and three large rainwater tanks fully plumbed to the home, offering both practicality and efficiency.

A fantastic opportunity to secure a spacious and well-equipped property in a peaceful setting.

For further details please contact Jordan Varley at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0403 428 383 or Dylan Pilkington at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0422 063 142.