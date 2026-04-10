Final touches for Gather Round

As the final touches are placed on Barossa Park ahead of this weekend's Gather Round clashes – footy fever was everywhere you looked this morning, with flags flying high and Bounce Around the Barossa buses making their rounds.

Back: The Barossa Council Mayor Bim Lange, Brisbane's Sam Draper and Melba's Chocolate's owner Tom Foristal. Front: North's Caleb Daniel and Minister for Tourism, Emily Bourke MLC.

As the final touches are placed on Barossa Park ahead of this weekend's Gather Round clashes – footy fever was everywhere you looked this morning, with flags flying high and Bounce Around the Barossa buses making their rounds.

Fans dressed in blue and white, and in maroon, gold and blue flocked to Lyndoch to see North Melbourne and the Brisbane Lions hitting the track for a final hitout before their clash on Saturday.

Mayor of The Barossa Council Bim Lange and Minister for Tourism, Emily Bourke MLC, were also enjoying the Gather Round atmosphere, fronting the media along with Kangaroo Caleb Daniel, and Lion Sam Draper.

Mayor Lange encouraged all to get out and enjoy some of the 50 events that are part of the Festival of Football.

"It's great to have you all back here in the Barossa," said Mayor Lange.

"We're looking forward to showcasing the Barossa, all the food and wine, (and) we've got a huge range of activities planned.

"It's been an enormous economic boost to our region."

Two new grandstands and a second screen have been erected at the southern end of the stadium, and while there is little more shade provided for fans following last year scorchers, that shouldn't be too much a problem for footy goers this time around with 14 degrees Celsius forecast for tomorrow and 16 degrees Celsius forecast for Sunday.

On both days, Bounce Around the Barossa buses will be making stops around Lyndoch, Tanunda, Nuriootpa and Angaston, free of charge and available to all, including those without tickets to the games.