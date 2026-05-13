A private sanctuary of luxury and seclusion

An exceptional and rare offering, this Scott Salisbury residence delivers a private sanctuary of luxury in the heart of Tanunda.

30 Bushman St, Tanunda

An exceptional and rare offering, this Scott Salisbury residence delivers a private sanctuary of luxury in the heart of Tanunda.

Nestled on an expansive 2,223m² allotment of exquisitely landscaped, established gardens, the property offers a sense of seclusion and tranquility that feels worlds away yet remains moments from the vibrant township.

Designed with sophistication and scale in mind, the home reveals four generously proportioned bedrooms. The opulent master suite is a true retreat, complete with a spacious walk-in-robe and an elegantly appointed ensuite.

The additional bedrooms are thoughtfully positioned and serviced by a beautifully finished main bathroom.

At the centre of the home, a designer kitchen showcases premium appliances, a butler’s pantry, and expansive bench space, perfectly oriented to overlook the open plan living and dining domain. Here, oversized windows frame garden vistas while flooding the interiors with natural light. A dedicated bar area invites relaxed entertaining, while a separate living room offers the flexibility of a private theatre or lounge.

The interiors are finished in timeless neutral tones, complemented by high end fixtures and fittings throughout.

Year round comfort is assured with ducted heating and cooling, alongside the inviting ambience of a gas fireplace. A substantial solar system enhances efficiency without compromising on luxury.

Outdoors, the sense of retreat continues. The alfresco entertaining area is perfectly positioned to host gatherings in complete privacy, surrounded by lush greenery. A character-filled bluestone outbuilding provides exceptional versatility, ideal as a granny flat and houses a striking, temperature stable wine cellar perfectly suited for collectors.

Additional features include a substantial powered shed with concrete flooring, catering to enthusiasts, storage, or multiple vehicles.

Despite its peaceful, secluded setting, the property enjoys an enviable location just a short stroll from Tanunda’s renowned main street, home to boutique shopping, acclaimed dining, and world class cellar doors. It is also within easy walking distance to the local supermarket, medical centre, hospital, and chemist, offering everyday convenience alongside its lifestyle appeal.

A residence of this calibre, offering such privacy, space, and refinement, is a rare find. For those seeking an exclusive lifestyle retreat without compromise, this home presents an extraordinary opportunity.

For further details please contact Polly Schulz at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0402 080 503 or David Braunack at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0418 841 349.