Element Gym Barossa celebrates professional MMA victory

Element Gym Barossa returned from the Diamondback Fighting Championship 26 (DFC26) with plenty to celebrate, including the club’s first-ever professional MMA victory.

Brian Muller gets the victory via unanimous decision over Anthony Bynoe. Photos by Justin Whitey/supplied by Element Gym Barossa.

Element Gym Barossa returned from the Diamondback Fighting Championship 26 (DFC26) with plenty to celebrate, including the club’s first-ever professional MMA victory.

The event, held at Adelaide Oval at the end of May, saw two Element athletes step into the cage against some of South Australia’s toughest competition.

Rising amateur prospect Trent “The Truck” Redden finally got his opportunity after a frustrating year of opponent withdrawals.

Redden delivered an exciting three-round contest and narrowly lost via split decision in what many considered one of the standout amateur bouts of the night.

“Trent showed exactly why he’s regarded as one of the toughest young prospects in South Australian MMA,” said Element Gym Head Coach Tommy Gerlach.

“It was a razor-close fight and we’re incredibly proud of his performance.”

Redden emerged from the contest with only minor injuries and is expected to return to competition in the near future.

The headline moment for the Barossa-based club came later in the evening when Brian “The Mauler” Muller faced South Australian MMA veteran Anthony Bynoe for the prestigious Legacy Cup.

The Legacy Cup is a perpetual championship honouring the pioneers and legends who helped establish mixed martial arts in South Australia.

Muller produced what many are calling a career-best performance, executing a disciplined game plan built around strong wrestling, cage control, relentless pressure and effective ground-and-pound.

The judges awarded Muller a unanimous decision victory.

“Everything came together exactly as planned,” Gerlach said.

“Brian’s performance was outstanding and it marks a significant milestone for our team.”

The victory is particularly significant as it represents the first professional MMA win in Element Gym Barossa’s history.

The club also paid tribute to Bynoe, who has been a respected figure in South Australian MMA for more than 15 years, and thanked Trinity MMA for the opportunity to compete for the Legacy Cup.

With a growing competition team and increasing success on the state stage, Element Gym Barossa believes this achievement is just the beginning.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our training partners, coaches, supporters, friends and family,” Gerlach said.

“Their support has helped us build something special here in the Barossa, and we’re only just getting started.”