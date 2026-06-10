Renovated Comfort in the Heart of Tanunda

Positioned on a corner allotment in one of the Barossa’s most sought-after townships, this beautifully renovated three-bedroom home offers comfortable, low-maintenance living just moments from everything Tanunda has to offer.

10 Aughey Street, Tanunda

Positioned on a corner allotment in one of the Barossa’s most sought-after townships, this beautifully renovated three-bedroom home offers comfortable, low-maintenance living just moments from everything Tanunda has to offer.

Step inside to discover a light-filled interior featuring modern finishes, stylish downlighting and year-round comfort, provided by two split-system air conditioners.

The well-appointed floorplan offers three generous bedrooms, a central bathroom and inviting living spaces designed for easy everyday living.

Outside, you’ll find a fantastic undercover entertaining area – the perfect place to host family and friends or simply relax and enjoy the secure surroundings.

The fully fenced yard provides peace of mind for children and pets, while a handy garden shed offers additional storage for tools and equipment.

Whether you’re a first-home buyer, downsizer, investor or simply seeking a move-in-ready property in a premium location, this home is sure to impress.

Enjoy the convenience of being within walking distance of Tanunda’s vibrant main street, where you’ll find cafés, restaurants, boutique shopping and local amenities.

Commuters will also appreciate the straightforward drive to the Adelaide CBD.

Combining modern updates, outdoor entertaining and an unbeatable location, this is an outstanding opportunity to secure your place in the heart of the Barossa.

For further details please contact Rohan Semmler at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0419 141 997.