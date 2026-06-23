A no compromise home of exceptional quality

Built in 2015 with an unwavering commitment to quality, this beautifully presented home at 41 Rushall Road, Lyndoch offers a level of finish and attention to detail that is rarely found.

41 Rushall Road, Lyndoch

Built in 2015 with an unwavering commitment to quality, this beautifully presented home at 41 Rushall Road, Lyndoch offers a level of finish and attention to detail that is rarely found.

The current owners have left no stone unturned in creating a residence of exceptional comfort, style and functionality, resulting in a home that is truly move-in ready.

Designed with both family living and entertaining in mind, the home comprises three generous bedrooms, two well-appointed bathrooms and a dedicated study, complemented by two separate living areas that provide flexibility for growing families or those who simply appreciate extra space.

High ceilings throughout enhance the feeling of space and light, while reverse-cycle ducted air conditioning ensures year-round comfort.

At the heart of the home, the stunning kitchen has been thoughtfully designed to impress.

Featuring quality stainless steel appliances, including a 900mm oven and 900mm gas cooktop, it offers the perfect balance of style and practicality.

Whether preparing family meals or entertaining guests, this is a kitchen built to perform.

Stepping outside, you’ll find a beautiful undercover entertaining area that overlooks the impeccably maintained gardens.

The established landscaping creates a private and tranquil setting, providing the perfect place to relax with a morning coffee or host family and friends throughout the year.

The quality continues beyond the home itself, with valuable side access leading through to a substantial 6m x 6m shed complete with concrete flooring and power.

Whether you’re seeking additional storage, workshop space or room for vehicles and recreational equipment, this versatile addition will be highly appreciated.

Further enhancing the property’s appeal is a 6.2kW solar system, helping to improve energy efficiency and reduce ongoing running costs.

Positioned in one of Lyndoch’s most desirable locations, the home offers the convenience of being just moments from the township’s vibrant main street, where you’ll find local cafés, restaurants, shops and everyday amenities.

For those commuting to the city, Adelaide CBD is comfortably accessible in under an hour, allowing you to enjoy the relaxed lifestyle and community atmosphere of the Barossa while maintaining an easy connection to metropolitan Adelaide.

Combining exceptional craftsmanship, premium features and meticulous presentation, this is a home that stands proudly above the rest.

Opportunities to secure a property of this calibre are rare, making this a property that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

For further details please contact Rohan Semmler at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0419 141 997.