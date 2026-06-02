Large four bedroom home in the foothills

At the base of the foothills this family home offers two spacious living areas, ample undercover and off-street parking and a paved outdoor entertaining area.

18 Blackburn Road, Hillbank

At the base of the foothills this family home offers two spacious living areas, ample undercover and off-street parking and a paved outdoor entertaining area.

Greeted by the landscaped front garden and full-length front verandah, entry to the home leads into the carpeted lounge room flowing to the family dining area.

The centre point of the home is the combined open plan kitchen/ meals and family room, providing a shared area perfect for casual conversation at the start or end of the working day.

The well-appointed kitchen features stainless steel gas cooktop, rangehood and separate wall oven with an abundance of overhead and under bench cabinetry. This open plan area is nicely tiled and includes a bar area.

Suited to a large family the four bedrooms are suitably spaced with the private master bedroom at the front of the home and includes an ensuite and walk-in robe while the three remaining bedrooms at the rear of the home are fitted with built-in robes and are serviced by the family bathroom with shower and bathtub, dual sink vanity and WC.

With soft neutral tones throughout, the flowing layout is comforted year-round with ducted evaporative air- conditioning and gas heating.

The generous 630m2 block (approx) provides two single carports, one with auto roller door and additional parking space for cars, boats or caravans.

Sliding doors from the family room venture out to the paved rear verandah area, perfect for casual occasions with family or friends in quiet surrounds.

The remaining yard space provides potential for a kids’ play area or a gardeners’ area to revamp as they please.

The property is conveniently surrounded by local and main shopping centres, multiple primary and high school options as well as being close to Lyell McEwin Hospital and other medical clinics.

For further details please contact Roy Laird at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0407 512 249.