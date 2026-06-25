Thursday, 25 June 2026
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A new era for the Nagel family

After 45 years of operating a seven day a week business, Sunrise Bakery owners Angie and James Nagel are preparing to semi-retire, handing the reins of their beloved bakery to local couple Nick and Sonia White.

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by The Leader
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A new era for the Nagel family
Paul, James and Angie Nagel, outside Angaston Sunrise Bakery, which the family are bidding farewell to after 45 years of operation.
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