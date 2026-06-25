Local Business A new era for the Nagel family After 45 years of operating a seven day a week business, Sunrise Bakery owners Angie and James Nagel are preparing to semi-retire, handing the reins of their beloved bakery to local couple Nick and Sonia White. by The Leader Published June 25, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Paul, James and Angie Nagel, outside Angaston Sunrise Bakery, which the family are bidding farewell to after 45 years of operation. Updated June 25, 2026 2:40 pm | a few seconds ago Link copied! Copy failed!