Tweedies Gully Estate - a hidden Barossa gem

Situated in a beautiful part of the southern Barossa Valley, surrounded by rolling hills and ancient gums is the spectacular Tweedies Gully Estate.

277 Tweedies Gully Road, Williamstown

Set in the foothills of the Barossa ranges, the multi-faceted Tweedies Gully Estate is situated on 41.68 hectares (103 acres) of stunning countryside and provides an exceptional opportunity to create an enviable lifestyle with an income stream.

Tweedies Gully Estate features a commanding cellar door sales/tasting room/function facility set in an extensive lawned and tree-lined area with magnificent views of the gum lined winter creek, the vineyard and the surrounding hills.

The recent renovations and liquor license extension ensure Tweedies Gully Estate has capacity for weddings and functions.

Planted entirely to Shiraz, the established 6.05 hectares (14.94 acres) vineyards are irrigated by the bore (licensed for 13.4 Megalitres) and are contracted to a major Barossa Valley winery.

A licensed 50 tonne winery provides a fantastic opportunity for winemaking pursuits, with excellent quality winemaking equipment available (including destemming plant and crusher, bladder press, refrigeration plant to service fermentation tanks, three variable capacity wine tanks with cooling jacket and three stainless steel open fermenters).

The property also features a barrel and dry goods storage area which is fully insulated and air-conditioned. A significant holding of wine stock and plant and equipment is negotiable with the sale.

Lovingly restored, an 1890s settlers-build stone cottage overlooks the spectacular 1.5km winter creek with hundreds of gums and numerous picnic/camping areas.

The winery, cottage and cellar door/function space is currently leased, providing the new owner with immediate income and a secure tenant.

Perfect for those wanting an acreage property while being within close proximity to all Barossa townships (in between Lyndoch and Williamstown) and under an hour from the Adelaide CBD, Tweedies Gully Estate offers the best of both worlds.

The exciting opportunity to create a significant tourism/function/winery business in the heart of the world famous Barossa Valley is now here.

For further details please contact Rohan Semmler at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0419 141 997.