Thursday, 30 April 2026
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Nappy run for little ones

Barossans looking to help families with the cost of living crisis can now do something practical to help, with Member for Schubert, Ashton Hurn MP taking part in a nappy drive.

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by The Leader
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Nappy run for little ones
Member for Schubert, Ashton Hurn MP is taking part in The Nappy Collective’s, Clean Bums for Little Ones this May, with locals asked to drop bags or cartons of new nappies to Mrs Hurn’s Tanunda office. Photo supplied.
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