Timeless 1925 Character Home

Set on a substantial 1,000m² (approx.) allotment, this charming 1925-built residence offers the perfect blend of character, space and lifestyle flexibility in the heart of Gawler South.

23 Gawler Terrace, Gawler South

Set on a substantial 1,000m² (approx.) allotment, this charming 1925-built residence offers the perfect blend of character, space and lifestyle flexibility in the heart of Gawler South.

Behind its classic façade, the home provides a versatile floorplan, featuring three well-proportioned bedrooms plus a separate study.

The master bedroom is generously sized and includes built-in robe storage, while bedroom two also offers excellent dimensions.

Bedroom three is positioned privately toward the rear, complete with walk-in robe.

Multiple living zones enhance everyday comfort, including a spacious lounge at the front of the home and a dedicated dining area adjoining the kitchen.

The kitchen itself is centrally located, offering excellent connectivity to the dining room and sunroom, creating a functional hub for family living.

A light-filled sunroom at the rear provides an ideal second living space, reading room, or children’s retreat.

Outdoor living is well catered for, with expansive verandahs and a rear deck overlooking the yard, perfect for afternoon relaxing.

The sizeable backyard offers ample room for entertaining, gardening, pets, or future improvements (STCC).

A pond feature adds character, while practical infrastructure includes a 3m x 8m shed, separate tool shed, and a 3m x 6m carport.

Perfectly positioned in Gawler South, the property enjoys views of the Dead Man’s Pass Reserve and walking trails and convenient proximity to Gawler’s vibrant Main Street precinct.

Just minutes away, you’ll find an array of cafés, restaurants, boutique shopping, major supermarkets, medical services and essential amenities.

Local schools, parks, public transport options, including Gawler train stations, and sporting facilities are all within easy reach, making this an ideal setting for families, professionals or investors alike.

Offering character charm, flexible living spaces and an exceptional landholding in a highly convenient location, this is an outstanding opportunity to secure a slice of Gawler’s rich heritage with room to grow.

For further details please contact Jordan Varley at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0403 428 383 or Dylan Pilkington at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0422 063 142.