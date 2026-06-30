Prime land opportunity in Sedan
Lot 2 Stott Highway, Sedan is a spacious family property set on approximately 2,318m2 of land, offering comfortable country living with modern conveniences and ample outdoor space.
Lot 2 Stott Highway, Sedan is a spacious family property set on approximately 2,318m2 of land, offering comfortable country living with modern conveniences and ample outdoor space.
Located within the Mid Murry region, Sedan is a rural community approximately 100km east of Adelaide and offers convenient access to both the Barossa Valley and the Murray River districts.
The town provides local services including a supermarket, post office, hotel and community facilities while maintaining a relaxed country atmosphere.
Property Details:
• Four spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with walk-in robe and ensuite.
• Large open plan living and dining area with abundant natural light.
• Modern kitchen featuring ample bench space, storage, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
• Combustion heating.
• Outdoor alfresco entertaining area and deck.
• Fully fenced rear yard with low-maintenance gardens.
• Solar power system.
Schools nearby:
• Cambrai Primary School - approximately 9km away.
• Swan Reach Area School - regional schooling option.
• Keyneton Primary School - approximately 15km away.
This well-presented country property combines modern family living with the space and practicality of a rural lifestyle, making it an attractive option for buyers seeking comfort, storage and outdoor living in a peaceful regional setting.
For further details please contact Simar Kaur at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0411 082 070.