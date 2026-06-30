Prime land opportunity in Sedan

Lot 2 Stott Highway, Sedan is a spacious family property set on approximately 2,318m2 of land, offering comfortable country living with modern conveniences and ample outdoor space.

Lot 2 Stott Highway, Sedan

Lot 2 Stott Highway, Sedan is a spacious family property set on approximately 2,318m2 of land, offering comfortable country living with modern conveniences and ample outdoor space.

Located within the Mid Murry region, Sedan is a rural community approximately 100km east of Adelaide and offers convenient access to both the Barossa Valley and the Murray River districts.

The town provides local services including a supermarket, post office, hotel and community facilities while maintaining a relaxed country atmosphere.

Property Details:

• Four spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with walk-in robe and ensuite.

• Large open plan living and dining area with abundant natural light.

• Modern kitchen featuring ample bench space, storage, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

• Combustion heating.

• Outdoor alfresco entertaining area and deck.

• Fully fenced rear yard with low-maintenance gardens.

• Solar power system.

Schools nearby:

• Cambrai Primary School - approximately 9km away.

• Swan Reach Area School - regional schooling option.

• Keyneton Primary School - approximately 15km away.

This well-presented country property combines modern family living with the space and practicality of a rural lifestyle, making it an attractive option for buyers seeking comfort, storage and outdoor living in a peaceful regional setting.

For further details please contact Simar Kaur at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0411 082 070.