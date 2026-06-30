LIVELIGHTER: Holiday program promotes healthy choices

A recent Mid Murray Council school holiday program that encouraged local children to make healthier food decisions has been hailed a success.

Zara Male helped run an initiative that provided healthy snacks at a recent council-run children’s movie night. Photo: supplied.

A recent Mid Murray Council school holiday program that encouraged local children to make healthier food decisions has been hailed a success.

As part of the Murraylands Preventive Health Partnership, project officer Zara Male led an initiative that provided healthy snacks – including fruit, vegetable sticks with dip and low-sugar fruit boxes – to local children during a council-run movie afternoon at Mannum.

Ms Male said the participants in the program responded positively and “100% wanted more events”.

“The majority (of responses) were all ‘yes, we really like having healthy eating options available’,” she said.

“It was really positive to get that feedback, particularly when it comes to creating supportive healthy food environments that supports the community to make healthier choices.”

The program complements the State Government’s LiveLighter campaign, which aims to address rising obesity and excess weight by encouraging healthier choices, and was delivered through a collaboration between the Mid Murray Council, the Rural City of Murray Bridge, the District Council of Karoonda East Murray, the Murraylands and Riverland Local Government Association and Preventive Health SA.

Ms Male said preventive health initiatives were particularly important in regional areas, where people often faced unique barriers to achieving good health, including limited access to affordable, high quality fresh fruit and vegetables.

“These campaigns have to be tailored to all communities,” she said.

“They face different challenges, they’ve got different needs.

“We’re looking at building preventive capacity at the regional level and to build community wellbeing.”

For more information on the LiveLighter campaign visit sa.livelighter.com.au.