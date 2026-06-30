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Scholarship program inspires Nuriootpa High School wine students

Students enrolled in Nuriootpa High School's wine program had the opportunity to learn about future career pathways last week.

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by The Leader
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Scholarship program inspires Nuriootpa High School wine students
David Bowley, wine manager and wine mentor of the Nurihannam Wine Program; Steven Anderson, global manager of Penfolds Evermore; Roxanne DSouza, former scholarship recipient; Wine Manager, Kate Ruchs; Nuriootpa High School Principal, David Marino.
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