Education Scholarship program inspires Nuriootpa High School wine students Students enrolled in Nuriootpa High School's wine program had the opportunity to learn about future career pathways last week. by The Leader Published July 01, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! David Bowley, wine manager and wine mentor of the Nurihannam Wine Program; Steven Anderson, global manager of Penfolds Evermore; Roxanne DSouza, former scholarship recipient; Wine Manager, Kate Ruchs; Nuriootpa High School Principal, David Marino. Updated July 01, 2026 8:45 am | 2 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!