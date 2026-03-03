Perfect start or easy downsize at Nuriootpa

This charming three-bedroom home is a must-see for first home buyers or those looking to downsize without compromising on space and comfort.

10 Gothic Avenue, Nuriootpa

The master bedroom features built-in robes, while the remaining bedrooms are larger than average, providing plenty of room for family or guests. The home has been kept neat and tidy throughout, offering a welcoming and functional layout with a separate bathroom, laundry, and toilet.

The bright lounge room flows seamlessly into the meals area, creating a comfortable space for everyday living.

Comfort is assured year-round with reverse cycle heating and cooling, and the undercover entertaining area at the rear overlooks a spacious backyard –perfect for children to play, pets to roam, or weekend barbecues with friends and family.

The property also includes a double garage, offering secure parking and additional storage.

Set on a generous block in a quiet, established street, this home enjoys a peaceful neighbourhood atmosphere while being close to local schools, shops, and community facilities.

Whether you’re entering the property market for the first time or seeking a low-maintenance home to enjoy your next chapter, 10 Gothic Avenue combines convenience, comfort, and lifestyle in one appealing package.

For further details please contact Guy Draper at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0417 810 828 or Loren Fowler at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0402 075 912.