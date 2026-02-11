Comfort, space and reserve outlook

Set in a peaceful cul-de-sac and enjoying a sought-after reserve outlook over Linear Park, 7 Haese Court, Nuriootpa offers comfortable family living with excellent indoor and outdoor functionality.

7 Haese Court, Nuriootpa

Positioned on a generous 826m² allotment, the home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a master with ensuite, along with multiple living areas designed for everyday comfort and entertaining.

Recent upgrades enhance the home’s appeal, with new carpets and hard flooring throughout, an updated kitchen with brand new appliances, and climate control provided by two split system units and ceiling fans.

Outdoor living is equally impressive, with an undercover entertaining area, a spacious rear yard, established chook yard, and the added benefit of a large powered rear shed with concrete floor, ideal for storage, hobbies, or a workshop. Additional features such as roller shutters, rainwater storage, a garden shed, and a double garage further add to the home’s practicality.

Backing directly onto Linear Park, the property offers a tranquil green outlook with walking trails at your doorstep, while remaining close to schools, shops, and Nuriootpa’s town centre.

Features include:

• Three bedrooms, master with ensuite.

• Two bathrooms.

• Updated kitchen with brand new appliances.

• New carpets and hard flooring throughout.

• Two split system heating and cooling units.

• Ceiling fans throughout.

• Roller shutters for security and climate control.

• Undercover outdoor entertaining area.

• Large powered rear shed with concrete floor.

• Spacious rear yard with chook yard.

• Integrated pop-up sprinklers, front, side and back.

• Garden shed and rainwater storage.

• Double garage.

• Solar panels - 5kw.

• Generous 826m² allotment.

• Reserve outlook over Linear Park.

• Quiet cul-de-sac location.

• A well-rounded home offering lifestyle, comfort, and space in the heart of the Barossa

For further details please contact Jordan Varley at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0403 428 383 or Dylan Pilkington at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0422 063 142.