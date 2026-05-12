Thursday, 14 May 2026
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O’Shaughnessy cousins reunite in the Barossa

A South Australian family recently held an annual reunion in the Barossa - and invited The Leader to come along and learn a bit more about the family's history.

Clem Stanley profile image
by Clem Stanley
Published
O’Shaughnessy cousins reunite in the Barossa
Back: Wendy and David Hall, Benalla Victoria; Ros and Malcolm Story, Teringie; Glenys Hall, Crystal Brook; John Feist Tanunda Kegel Club. Front: Malcolm Johncock, Bethel; Bev O’Shaughnessy, Campbelltown; Genese Branson, Rhynie; Edna O’Shaughnessy, Heathfield; Eunice Smith, Port Pirie South; Haydn O’Shaughnessy, Heathfield. Photo by Clem Stanley.
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