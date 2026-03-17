Wednesday, 18 March 2026
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Education

Angaston Primary School 1970 Reunion well attended

Twenty-six former students and teachers welcomed with great enthusiasm a day of reminiscing during an Angaston Primary School Grade 7, 1970 Reunion held on Sunday.

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by The Leader
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Angaston Primary School 1970 Reunion well attended
Representing the Angaston Primary School Grade 7 class members present at the reunion. Back row: Tony Robinson, Michael Rochow, Peter Hunter, Andrew Rutter, Kym Lehmann and Robert Grocke. Middle row: Barbara Macey, Leone Travers, Elizabeth Holden, Julie Martin, Debra Wilson, Sharon Taplin and Jenny Ruediger. Front row: Marcia Christian, Helen Baulderstone, Patricia Short, Annette Randall, Loreen Bykow, Jenni Goern and Jenny Spehr. Photos by Tony Robinson
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