Education Angaston Primary School 1970 Reunion well attended Twenty-six former students and teachers welcomed with great enthusiasm a day of reminiscing during an Angaston Primary School Grade 7, 1970 Reunion held on Sunday. by The Leader Published March 18, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Representing the Angaston Primary School Grade 7 class members present at the reunion. Back row: Tony Robinson, Michael Rochow, Peter Hunter, Andrew Rutter, Kym Lehmann and Robert Grocke. Middle row: Barbara Macey, Leone Travers, Elizabeth Holden, Julie Martin, Debra Wilson, Sharon Taplin and Jenny Ruediger. Front row: Marcia Christian, Helen Baulderstone, Patricia Short, Annette Randall, Loreen Bykow, Jenni Goern and Jenny Spehr. Photos by Tony Robinson Updated March 18, 2026 9:26 am | 23 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!