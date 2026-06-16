Thursday, 18 June 2026
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Education

Redeemer celebrates 10 years of ELC

Families, staff, past students and friends gathered on May 27 to celebrate 10 years of the Redeemer Early Learning Centre.

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by The Leader
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Redeemer celebrates 10 years of ELC
ELC Co-Director, Rhian Doecke; Lutheran Education (SA,NT & WA) Executive Director, Craig Fielke; ELC Co-Director, Donna Riethmuller; Redeemer Principal, Heidi Hansen; and School Council Member, Jacinta Gibson. Photos supplied.
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