Education Redeemer celebrates 10 years of ELC Families, staff, past students and friends gathered on May 27 to celebrate 10 years of the Redeemer Early Learning Centre. by The Leader Published June 17, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! ELC Co-Director, Rhian Doecke; Lutheran Education (SA,NT & WA) Executive Director, Craig Fielke; ELC Co-Director, Donna Riethmuller; Redeemer Principal, Heidi Hansen; and School Council Member, Jacinta Gibson. Photos supplied. Updated June 17, 2026 8:35 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!