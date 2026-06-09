Education Setting students up for a career mic-drop With the rise in new technologies and ways of communication there comes new teaching tools available for schools, and Nuriootpa High is embracing this change with its new podcast ‘Agency Now’. by Samantha Field Published June 10, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Leo Kirtland, Youth Council Captain; Annabelle Preston, Youth Council Project and Planning Coordinator; Tanya Oshinsky, Education Director Gawler 1 Portfolio, Department for Education; David Marino, NHS Principal; and Dan Hughes, Chief Information Officer, Department for Education. Updated June 10, 2026 8:13 am | 7 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!