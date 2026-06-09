Wednesday, 10 June 2026
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Education

Setting students up for a career mic-drop

With the rise in new technologies and ways of communication there comes new teaching tools available for schools, and Nuriootpa High is embracing this change with its new podcast ‘Agency Now’.

Samantha Field profile image
by Samantha Field
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Setting students up for a career mic-drop
Leo Kirtland, Youth Council Captain; Annabelle Preston, Youth Council Project and Planning Coordinator; Tanya Oshinsky, Education Director Gawler 1 Portfolio, Department for Education; David Marino, NHS Principal; and Dan Hughes, Chief Information Officer, Department for Education.
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