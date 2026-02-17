A hidden gem in the heart of Nuriootpa

Nestled at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac, this neatly-presented home in Mader Court offers security, comfort and an easy Barossa lifestyle.

3/2 Mader Court, Nuriootpa

Nestled at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac, this neatly-presented home in Mader Court offers security, comfort and an easy Barossa lifestyle.

Set on a manageable yet surprisingly spacious 428m² allotment, the home features three well-proportioned bedrooms, a central bathroom and a welcoming layout ideal for first-home buyers, downsizers or investors alike.

Recent upgrades give the home a fresh, modern feel, with new flooring throughout, fresh paint and well-maintained gardens that are ready to enjoy from day one.

A reverse-cycle air-conditioner ensures year-round comfort, while the deceptively large backyard provides the perfect space for hosting family and friends or simply relaxing outdoors.

One of the standout features is the location. Quietly tucked away for privacy and peace of mind, the property also enjoys direct access to a scenic gum-studded creek walkway leading straight to a convenient seven-day supermarket.

Surrounded by walking tracks and positioned within walking distance to everything Nuriootpa has to offer, daily life here is both easy and enjoyable.

Add to that close proximity to the Sturt Highway for a smooth commute to Adelaide CBD, and you have the best of both convenience and calm.

A well-cared-for home in a tightly held pocket.

For further details please contact Rohan Semmler at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0419 141 997 or David Braunack at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0418 841 349.