Tanunda treated to Easter cheer

Although traditionally given to your daughters and given to your sons, everyone in the Barossa was welcome to a Hot Cross Bun on Easter Thursday morning.

The Hub Tanunda team, Elaine Wilson, Jeanette Marschall and Will Samson.

Although traditionally given to your daughters and given to your sons, everyone in the Barossa was welcome to a Hot Cross bun on Easter Thursday morning.

One a penny, two a penny they were not either, with the free treat provided by The Hub Christian Community Centre at Tanunda, along with coffee vouchers.

While starting at The Hub, the team also visited a number of other storefronts along Tanunda's main thoroughfare, including the Barossa Visitor Centre and Elcie's Op Shop.

Ahead of the day, Manager Elaine Wilson told The Leader the team had some 100 buns and coffee vouchers ready to distribute, courtesy of Stuart Oldfield's Hand Made Catering and Hustle Barossa, with the tradition now in its second year.

"We did it for the first time last year, we were fortunate enough to get a grant from the Lutheran Church of Australia to run an outreach over Easter," Elaine said.

"So we decided we would do hot cross buns and a coffee voucher."

The Christian Community Hub is supported by five Lutheran Churches in and around Tanunda, and along with the sweet treat, also hoped to share with the community what Easter means to them.

"It's about getting the message of Easter across, so we're handing out a little flyer...and it talks about the tradition of hot cross buns," Elaine said.

"The fact that the shape of the bun represents the stone that was rolled away from Jesus' tomb, the yeast makes the bun rise, signifying Jesus rising from the dead and the mixed spices in the buns are based around the spices that women brought to Jesus' body.

"It's a great way to share the true message of Easter, it's not just about bunnies and eggs."