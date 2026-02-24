Supporting families - and the future of medical research

An initiative that has resulted in $150,000 donated to The Hospital Research Foundation Group so far, will again be a focus of Northern Region Crematorium this year, thanks to the support of over 20 funeral homes across SA, including the Barossa region.

Mike Rowe, Northern Region Crematorium, Jacqui Church, The Hospital Research Foundation Group and Claire Forgie, Northern Region Crematorium. Photo: The Hospital Research

It’s an initiative that Michael Rowe, of Northern Region Crematorium, is understandably proud of, as he explains. “Northern Region Crematorium’s contribution is part of a gift-matching partnership with The Hospital Research Foundation Group. Each year on their annual Giving Day we have been a Lead Gift Matcher.

“Northern Region Crematorium has donated $50,000 annually for the past three years that matches other community donations. This means public contributions on that day are effectively doubled ie: a $25 donation becomes $50 towards medical research and patient care.

“The donation itself is enabled through the crematorium’s business relationships with local funeral directors: when families choose the crematorium through their funeral director, that service supports the ability to make this donation,” Michael said.

“This is an initiative that is unique to us and we want to acknowledge that it is local funeral homes that have made this possible.”

Since its beginning back in 1989, Michael says Northern Region Crematorium has had an annual giving initiative, with the driver to shift to a local cause inspired by the community support The Hospital Research Foundation Group provides.

“We recognise that while we provide a service at a difficult time in people’s lives, we could further make a positive impact for our clients,” Michael said. “Northern Region Crematorium is here to support the community beyond our cremation services.”

Describing last year’s $50,000 cheque presentation to THRFG on Giving Day as “humbling” and “a source of gratefulness and pride for us” Michael said Northern Region Crematorium is looking forward to continuing its support this year.

“The funds donated on Giving Day are used by The Hospital Research Foundation Group to support

medical research and patient care across a wide variety of disease areas affecting South Australians,” Michael said.

“On Giving Day, all donations – including the matched amounts – support research in more than 60 areas of health and illness, from newborn intensive care to cancer, heart disease, Parkinson’s and more.

“Northern Region chose this partnership as 100 per cent of donated funds go to the charity, all the administration costs of the charity are covered by its commercial business activities.”

Understandably, considering the sizeable donation, Michael advises the feedback has been good thus far, but Northern Region wants to spread awareness about the partnership earlier in the year – explaining the process directly to the wider community.

“Many people also only know about The Hospital Research Foundation Home Lottery, but we want to highlight that they are leading the way in many areas of medical research that gives people a better quality of life,” Michael said.

“The message is that through your local funeral director, choosing Northern Region Crematorium, your family has an

ongoing positive contribution.”