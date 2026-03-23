Five-star service at Nuriootpa

After over 100 five-star reviews from their Payneham and Minlaton office clients, locally-owned Miriam Errington Conveyancing is bringing its exceptional experience to the Barossa through a new office at Nuriootpa.

The Team at Miriam Errington Conveyancing are ready to help; Jennifer Hortin, Miriam Errington, Carly Jarrett and Anna Tedmanson.

After over 100 five-star reviews from their Payneham and Minlaton office clients, locally-owned Miriam Errington Conveyancing is bringing its exceptional experience to the Barossa through a new office at Nuriootpa.

Founder, director and registered conveyancer Miriam Errington brings with her over 20 years of expertise in the industry, with a specialisation in conveyancing and experience working in rural communities.

“Property transactions are a big moment in people’s lives, and I never forget that,” explained Miriam. “My goal has always been to create a conveyancing experience where people feel supported, informed and confident in the decisions they’re making.”

Growing up in the small town of Warooka, Miriam was no stranger to seeing her family and others in the area needing to travel up to three or four hours for professional services – an inequality that has influenced how she does business.

Now residing at Greenock, Miriam has been looking forward to opening an office in the Barossa and providing its residents with conveyancing support.

The new office promises not only convenience, but also a top-quality service that is tailored for each client.

“When I started the firm, I believed conveyancing could be done better – through clearer communication, better use of technology, and a genuine focus on people,” Miriam said.

“I’ve always taken an interest in how businesses operate both in Australia and overseas, and I enjoy applying those insights to continually improve the way we work.

“That approach to leadership and innovation has helped us continue to raise the bar for the conveyancing industry as a whole.

“Most of all, I’m proud that our clients trust us to guide them through such important milestones,” she shared.

The firm is able to assist customers with all their conveyancing needs, including residential property purchases and sales; rural and farming property transactions; land divisions and property development; title transfers and ownership changes and Form 1 preparation.

Supporting Miriam in the Nuriootpa office is her exceptional team of conveyancers – Anna Tedmanson, Carly Jarrett and Jennifer Hortin – each offering extensive knowledge and experience across the conveyancing and real estate industry.

With a long-term vision of working closely with rural property owners across sales, purchases and property development, Miriam Errington Conveyancing aims to become a trusted name in the Barossa Valley, while continuing to deliver exceptional conveyancing services.

The Nurioopta office is now open for appointments.