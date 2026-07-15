Modern family living at Munno Para

A modern family home built in 2022, this property offers four spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and generous parking on a 380m² allotment.

25 Olsen Way, Munno Para

A modern family home built in 2022, this property offers four spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and generous parking on a 380m² allotment.

The home features an open plan living and dining area, a contemporary kitchen with quality appliances and finishes, high ceilings, and an alfresco entertaining area.

It is well suited to families and investors seeking a low-maintenance property in a growing residential area.

Key Features:

Four good-sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

Master bedroom with private ensuite.

Modern kitchen with quality appliances and ample storage.

Open-plan kitchen, living and dining area.

High ceilings throughout.

Covered outdoor alfresco entertaining area.

Double garage with additional storage and parking.

Low maintenance 380m² allotment.

Location:

The property is situated in the growing suburb of Munno Para within the City of Playford.

It is conveniently located close to parks, shopping facilities, childcare centres, schools, public transport, and the Munno Para railway station.

Playford Shopping Centre and other everyday amenities are only a short drive away, making the location ideal for families and commuters.

For further details please contact Simar Kaur at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0411 082 070.