Society preserving machinery and connections for men

Barossa Valley Machinery Preservation Society has donated over $500, raised through donations, to support men's mental health.

Barossa Valley Machinery Preservation Society (BVMPS) members George Taylor, Ken Linke and Brice Pohl with Dr Bill Gransbury, Enhance Mental Health Barossa and John Richardson, BVMPS president.

Barossa Valley Machinery Preservation Society has donated over $500, raised through donations, to support men's mental health.

The donation of $505.55 to Enhance Barossa Mental Health, comes from funds raised at the Society's May 3 open day, and is set to help produce resources promoting connection and wellbeing for local men.

President John Richardson said the decision followed the unexpected loss of a team member about two years ago.

"We lost a valuable member and it was unforeseen to any of us. It was a hell of a shock," John said.

"We run our open day and we just decided to donate the money we raised out of that, out of a gold coin donation, to men's health."

John said the donation was unanimously supported by members.

"We discussed it at one of our meetings and the executive put it to the general meeting," he said.

"We voted on it and everybody was well in favour of it.

"It's gone to a good cause."

John also said the Society was focused on being a place where men could connect, share skills and support one another.

"We've got up to 21 members who meet every Monday between eight o'clock and about 12.30pm," he said.

"If anybody's got a problem, we talk about things here on the shed floor.

"We help one another and that's what it's all about."

John said the group was hoping to attract some more younger members, who would not only be able to keep the society running in future years, but also benefit from the knowledge and life experience of older members.

"We've got to get some youth interested in this stuff," John said.

"A lot of that knowledge is going out the door because of the older generation, and we're trying to keep that alive."

Dr Bill Gransbury of Enhance Barossa Mental Health said the funding would help support the continued production of a Resources for Men brochure which was developed in collaboration with Seeds of Hope.

Dr Gransbury said the brochure highlights community groups and activities where men can build friendships and seek support.

"We collaborated with Seeds of Hope and the Suicide Prevention Network to do the joint brochure," Dr Gransbury said.

"We do have a range of other resources, but this one is particularly for men."

Dr Gransbury said community organisations such as the Barossa Machinery Preservation Society play an important role in promoting mental wellbeing in the community.

"I think a lot of it is around connecting and mentoring, learning life experiences," he said.

"For some who may not have parental support and knowledge, these guys can impart that. There's a win-win for the young people, but also for the Machinery Preservation Society."

Dr Gransbury said they also hoped to work with the Machinery Preservation Society on a road safety workshop for young drivers, which will introduce participants to basic vehicle maintenance while also connecting them with experienced volunteers.



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