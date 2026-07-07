An Iconic Bethany Estate with Creek Frontage

A rare opportunity exists to secure a remarkable piece of Barossa history in one of the region’s most tightly held and picturesque locations.

Lot 771 / 237 Bethany Road, Bethany

A rare opportunity exists to secure a remarkable piece of Barossa history in one of the region’s most tightly held and picturesque locations.

Set on approximately 1.58 hectares (3.9 acres) of beautifully established land extending to the tranquil Bethany Creek, this captivating lifestyle property offers an exceptional blend of character, space and natural beauty.

Nestled in the historic township of Bethany –widely regarded as one of the Barossa’s earliest settlements – this is a property that tells a story while delivering the comforts and flexibility demanded by modern living.

Dating back to the 1860s, the substantial stone residence showcases the timeless charm and craftsmanship synonymous with the area’s rich German heritage.

Original character features have been lovingly retained throughout, including open fireplaces, a traditional Simpson wood stove and a remarkable curved-ceiling cellar, creating a home that is both authentic and inviting.

Designed for family living, the residence comprises four generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, two separate living areas and a spacious country kitchen that forms the heart of the home.

Large windows frame picturesque views of the surrounding grounds, while the home’s warm and welcoming atmosphere encourages relaxed living in every season.

Outside, the beauty of the property truly comes to life.

Expansive grounds lead down to the stunning Bethany Creek, providing a peaceful natural backdrop.

Established trees, open spaces and the gentle sounds of the creek create a setting that feels a world away, yet remains moments from some of the region’s most celebrated wineries, cellar doors and dining experiences.

Surrounded by iconic Barossa destinations including Bethany Wines, Seppeltsfield and Maggie Beer’s Farm Shop, this extraordinary property offers an unrivalled lifestyle opportunity in one of South Australia’s most sought-after regions.

Rich in history, abundant in character and blessed with an exceptional creekside setting, 237 Bethany Road is a truly special offering that will no doubt be cherished for generations to come.

For further details please contact Rohan Semmler at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0419 141 997 or David Braunack at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0418 841 349.