Country living with spectacular views

Set amongst the rolling hills of Keyneton and overlooking the gum-lined North Rhine River, this exceptional lifestyle property offers an increasingly rare opportunity to embrace the peace, beauty and freedom of country living without sacrificing convenience.

2370 Pine Hut Road, Keyneton

Set amongst the rolling hills of Keyneton and overlooking the gum-lined North Rhine River, this exceptional lifestyle property offers an increasingly rare opportunity to embrace the peace, beauty and freedom of country living without sacrificing convenience.

Spanning approximately 23.7 hectares (58.6 acres) of picturesque grazing and arable land, this remarkable holding combines a beautifully preserved character home with outstanding farming infrastructure, all within 20 minutes of Angaston and just over an hour from the Adelaide CBD.

Originally built in 1930, the charming Tudor-style residence is rich in warmth and character, showcasing soaring high ceilings, generous proportions and timeless architectural features that create an inviting sense of home.

Thoughtfully updated for modern living, the beautifully renovated kitchen is fitted with quality appliances and flows effortlessly to the spacious dining and lounge areas, where expansive windows frame breathtaking views across the surrounding countryside and the majestic North Rhine River.

Offering four generous bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a private ensuite to the master bedroom, the home has been designed to comfortably accommodate growing families or those simply seeking room to relax and unwind.

Year-round comfort is assured with ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning, while the stunning combustion heater creates the perfect atmosphere for cosy winter evenings overlooking the ever-changing rural landscape.

Outside, there are ample lifestyle opportunities.

Whether your dream is running livestock, growing crops, pursuing equestrian interests or simply enjoying the space and tranquillity that only acreage can provide, this property delivers in abundance.

The mix of productive grazing and arable land is complemented by an impressive collection of infrastructure, including substantial implement sheds, hay sheds and shearing sheds, alongside beautiful historic stone barns and outbuildings that add both functionality and undeniable character.

Practicality has also been well considered, with approximately 140,000 litres of rainwater storage, a 6kW solar system helping to reduce running costs, and ample shedding to accommodate machinery, vehicles, equipment or workshop space.

Wake each morning to spectacular sunrises over the valley, enjoy the serenity of wide open spaces, and spend your evenings watching the changing colours across the surrounding hills, all while remaining within easy reach of the renowned wineries, cafés and services of the Barossa Valley.

For those searching for a property that seamlessly blends history, modern comfort, productive land and an enviable country lifestyle, 2370 Pine Hut Road presents an opportunity that is truly one of a kind.

For further details please contact Rohan Semmler at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0419 141 997.