Country charm with future potential

Set on a substantial allotment of approximately 1,600sqm, this well-positioned Hamley Bridge property offers an exciting blend of comfortable country living, renovation potential and future opportunity.

16 Gilbert Street, Hamley Bridge

Set on a substantial allotment of approximately 1,600sqm, this well-positioned Hamley Bridge property offers an exciting blend of comfortable country living, renovation potential and future opportunity.

The home provides a solid foundation for buyers looking to add their own style and value.

Featuring four bedrooms, convenient living spaces, and generous outdoor entertaining areas, it’s ready for renovators and visionaries to transform into something truly special.

Step outside and you’ll discover what makes this property stand apart.

The beautifully-established backyard has been thoughtfully landscaped to create a peaceful rural retreat, with lush lawn, established gardens and plenty of space to enjoy the relaxed country lifestyle that Hamley Bridge is known for.

Adding further appeal, power has already been extended to the rear yard and Starlink internet is available, opening the door to a range of possibilities.

Buyers may wish to explore the potential for additional accommodation, a home office, studio or short-stay accommodation venture, subject to any necessary approvals.

For those thinking long term, the approximately 1,600sqm allotment presents exciting future possibilities.

With zoning provisions indicating a minimum site area of approximately 600sqm, purchasers may wish to investigate subdivision or further development opportunities, subject to all necessary consents.

Whether you’re looking to create future value, unlock an additional allotment, or simply enjoy the space on offer, opportunities like this are becoming increasingly difficult to find.

Located within easy reach of Gawler and Adelaide, Hamley Bridge continues to attract buyers seeking affordability, community spirit and a genuine country lifestyle without sacrificing convenience.

A property offering lifestyle today and potential for tomorrow - this is one you’ll want to inspect.

For further details please contact Dylan Pilkington at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0422 063 142.