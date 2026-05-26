Family Living on a Huge Corner Allotment

Perfectly positioned overlooking a peaceful reserve, this beautifully presented modern home offers the ideal balance of space, style and practicality on an impressive 1,338m² corner allotment.

6 Mickan Road, Stockwell

Perfectly positioned overlooking a peaceful reserve, this beautifully presented modern home offers the ideal balance of space, style and practicality on an impressive 1,338m² corner allotment.

Built in 2013 and thoughtfully designed with family living in mind, the home immediately impresses with its spacious floorplan, quality finishes and multiple indoor and outdoor living options. Offering four generous bedrooms plus a dedicated study and two bathrooms, the layout provides flexibility for growing families, those working from home or buyers simply seeking extra space to enjoy.

At the heart of the home is a light-filled open plan living and dining area, designed for everyday living and entertaining alike.

The spacious kitchen overlooks the main living zone and offers excellent functionality, while three separate living areas throughout the home ensure there is room for the whole family to spread out and relax in comfort.

The master suite provides a peaceful retreat, complete with blockout blinds and a large ensuite for added comfort and privacy, while bedrooms two, three and four feature sound batts to help create quiet, restful spaces for children or guests. Reverse cycle ducted air-conditioning and ceiling fans throughout the home provide year-round comfort no matter the season.

Practicality is another standout feature of this exceptional property. With three-phase power connected to the home and an impressive 10kW solar system helping to significantly reduce energy costs, the home is equipped for modern living.

Outside, the property truly comes into its own. The huge corner allotment provides outstanding space for families, pets and those needing extra vehicle accommodation. There is ample secure parking for caravans, boats, trailers or additional vehicles, while the 9m x 6m shed with concrete floors and 15-amp power offers a workshop, storage space or hobby area for tradies and enthusiasts alike. A double garage further adds to the practicality.

Overlooking a beautiful reserve and positioned in a highly desirable location, this is a property that combines modern comfort, exceptional shedding and generous outdoor space in one complete lifestyle package.

For further details please contact Rohan Semmler at Homburg Real Estate, phone 0419 141 997.