Wednesday, 29 July 2026
Subscribe
Community News

Calls for action on regional roads

Boosting funding for road maintenance is among a suite of recommendations to come from RAA’s recent road safety roundtable, which looked at ways to improve safety on South Australia’s regional roads.

The Leader profile image
by The Leader
Published
Calls for action on regional roads
The Sturt Highway is one of several roads within the Barossa and surrounding areas that have been reviewed as a part of the AusRAP report.
Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos