Community News Calls for action on regional roads Boosting funding for road maintenance is among a suite of recommendations to come from RAA’s recent road safety roundtable, which looked at ways to improve safety on South Australia’s regional roads. by The Leader Published July 29, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! The Sturt Highway is one of several roads within the Barossa and surrounding areas that have been reviewed as a part of the AusRAP report. Updated July 29, 2026 11:07 am | 10 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!