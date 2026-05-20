Brand New Turn-Key Home - Completion Due May 2026

Nestled in the prestigious Gembrook Estate, Tanunda, this brand-new Weeks Home combines modern design, premium finishes, and a true turn-key lifestyle.

73 Wallace Drive, Tanunda

Nestled in the prestigious Gembrook Estate, Tanunda, this brand-new Weeks Home combines modern design, premium finishes, and a true turn-key lifestyle.

Positioned within one of the Barossa’s most desirable addresses, this residence offers the ideal blend of comfort, style, and convenience - ready to move in and enjoy from May 2026.

Property features include:

• Four bedrooms – master suite with walk-in robe and ensuite.

• Open-plan kitchen, meals, and living flowing to outdoor entertaining.

• Separate home theatre / second living area.

• 20mm stone benchtops to kitchen, bathroom, and ensuite.

• Fisher & Paykel appliances – 900mm gas cooktop, oven tower, dishwasher.

• 2.7m high ceilings and hybrid waterproof flooring to living areas.

• Carpet to bedrooms and theatre.

• Zoned ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning throughout.

• Block-out roller blinds to all windows.

• Front and rear landscaping with irrigation/drippers.

• Sealed coloured concrete driveway and paths.

• 1.8m Colorbond good-neighbour fencing.

• 6.6kW solar system (zero export).

Located just minutes from Tanunda’s cafés, schools, shops, and cellar doors, this home delivers the very best of Barossa Valley living – premium inclusions, effortless style, and all the benefits of a brand-new build.

**Please note that the agent has a handful of other designs also available for viewing, please enquire if interested.**

Photos are for illustration purposes.

For further details please contact Dylan Pilkington at Harcourts Barossa Real Estate Pty. Ltd., phone 0422 063 142.