Thursday, 9 July 2026
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Landmark water tank mural moves closer to reality

A long-held vision to transform Eudunda's prominent SA Water reservoir tank into a striking public artwork has taken a significant step forward.

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by The Leader
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Landmark water tank mural moves closer to reality
Daniel Webb (SA Native Title Services Legal Officer), Trudie May Shattell, Rebecca Agius, Carlo Sansbury (NNAC Chairperson), Lynette Newchurch, Cr Judy Partington (Regional Council of Goyder), Robert Rigney, Trevor Wanganeen Sr, Kira Rigney, May Walker, Fleur Kilpatrick (Arts & Cultural Officer, Regional Council of Goyder). Photo supplied.
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