34 wonderful years at Nuriootpa

Raelene Thorp is proudly celebrating 34 years of trading at Thorpy’s Never Ending Bargains on Murray Street, Nuriootpa.

Deb Buck and Raelene Thorp. Photos by Matt Webster

Raelene Thorp is proudly celebrating 34 years of trading at Thorpy’s Never Ending Bargains on Murray Street, Nuriootpa.

“The years have flown by in the best way,” Raelene says.

“It’s been a true joy serving and growing alongside the fantastic Barossa community.”

The store has thrived by offering fresh, interesting stock at affordable prices, always meeting local needs.

While Raelene now handles more behind-the-scenes duties, she remains actively involved and still loves the excitement of new arrivals.

She’s deeply grateful for the loyal customers who’ve supported the business – especially through the tough times after losing her husband, Colin.

“Thank you to every Barossa Valley local who’s been part of this journey,” Raelene added.

“Your support means everything to me and the team.

“Here’s to years to come of bargains and Barossa spirit.”