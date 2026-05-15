Savouring the taste of 'A Spoonful of History'

An eager crowd of Barossa history lovers and culinary enthusiasts alike gathered at The Barossa Council's Ngadjuri Room this morning for a special edition of Cooking the Books, aptly titled 'A Spoonful of History.

Barossa Historian Sheralee Menz with Andrew and Anthea Buxton who visited from Glenside.

An eager crowd of Barossa history lovers and culinary enthusiasts alike gathered at The Barossa Council's Ngadjuri Room this morning for a special edition of Cooking the Books, aptly titled 'A Spoonful of History.'

Led by a favourite Barossa Food historian, Sheralee Menz and hosted by The Barossa Council Public Library team, locals from across the valley and beyond were keen to hear all about the stories behind many classic recipes that Barossans know and love.

Sheralee spoke about her work putting together 'Rolling Up Their Sleeves,' as one of Those Barossa Girls, with those attending keen to share their own family connection to the book, even exchanging some tips and tricks on how to perfect their famous dishes.

From scones to cakes to the classic honey biscuit, attendees were also invited to bring along a favourite recipe of their own to share.

Dianne Litterina, Tanunda, Paula Fechner, Tanunda, Susan Stevens, Nuri, Chris Irrgang, Angaston.

Helen Graetz, Keyneton, Judy Watson, Lyndoch, Julie Hollitt, Greenock.

Kylee Stoetzer, Nuri, Donna Mitchell, Keyneton.