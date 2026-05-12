Community News A welcome stop If you’ve ever hit the road for an extended period of time, whether it’s a road trip or a long drive to a holiday destination, I’m sure you can appreciate the value in finding a safe place for a break along the way. by Matthew Webster Published May 13, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Carla von der Borch, Tony Branford and Leo Leggett are just a few of the volunteers who keep the Nuriootpa Driver Reviver operating during busy days on the road. Updated May 13, 2026 8:48 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!