Sport Willaston celebrates Indigenous Round It was a big weekend for the Willaston Football Club which marked Indigenous Roound in a celebration of the club's commitment to Reconciliation. by The Leader Published July 08, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Willaston A Grade Men’s Players Jay Warrior, Isaya McKenzie, Shaun Childs, Michael Clinch, Jamahl Weetra, Maison Warner, Karen McColl, Uncle Rodney O’Brien, South Gawler A grade men’s players Josh Wittwer and Joel Holloway. Updated July 08, 2026 8:08 am | 18 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!