Thursday, 9 July 2026
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Willaston celebrates Indigenous Round

It was a big weekend for the Willaston Football Club which marked Indigenous Roound in a celebration of the club's commitment to Reconciliation.

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by The Leader
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Willaston celebrates Indigenous Round
Willaston A Grade Men’s Players Jay Warrior, Isaya McKenzie, Shaun Childs, Michael Clinch, Jamahl Weetra, Maison Warner, Karen McColl, Uncle Rodney O’Brien, South Gawler A grade men’s players Josh Wittwer and Joel Holloway.
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