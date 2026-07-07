Sport Brewing up a Socceroos cheer squad Rehn Bier Brewery at the Old Mill, Tanunda was among more than 70 venues across South Australia which welcomed fans for the early Saturday morning clash between Australia and Egypt in the World Cup. by Mel Siri Published July 08, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Customers Abbey Leslie and Tab Mackenzie (left and right) with Scott Rogasch, preparing for the Socceroos match against Egypt last Friday. Rehn Bier Brewery at the Old Mill was among more than 70 venues across SA which opened for the match. Updated July 08, 2026 8:01 am | 18 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!