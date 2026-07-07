Thursday, 9 July 2026
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Brewing up a Socceroos cheer squad

Rehn Bier Brewery at the Old Mill, Tanunda was among more than 70 venues across South Australia which welcomed fans for the early Saturday morning clash between Australia and Egypt in the World Cup.

Mel Siri profile image
by Mel Siri
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Brewing up a Socceroos cheer squad
Customers Abbey Leslie and Tab Mackenzie (left and right) with Scott Rogasch, preparing for the Socceroos match against Egypt last Friday. Rehn Bier Brewery at the Old Mill was among more than 70 venues across SA which opened for the match.
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