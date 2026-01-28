Starting school on the right foot

The start of a new school year often means purchasing a new pair of shoes, a task that can sometimes feel a little daunting.

Annie Burgham receiving expert care and assistance from Khyle Milne from Intersport Barossa, to ensure that she has the perfect shoes to ensure she’s ready for the new school year. Photo by Darren Robinson.

Getting the right fit for your kids can be a challenge, as is finding a shoe that will support them through all the activities that happen during the school day.

With children returning to school this week, The Leader asked Intersport Barossa's Khyle Milne to answer some of the common questions parents may have about the right choice of footwear.

Why is proper footwear important for kids?

Proper footwear for kids is extremely important for essential growth and development with their feet.

Kids are in shoes all day, every day with school and sport; engaging in many forms of physical activities, so the correct support, cushion and sizing is crucial for healthy development.

What should parents look for in school shoes?

The most important elements we look at when fitting younger people are the correct length, width and instep. These three things keep your children’s toes, arch, heels and ankles supported, comfortable and stable in their shoes.

How are fittings done?

Firstly, our knowledgeable team will measure a child’s foot through our safe size scanning technology.

This gives staff and parents a 3D scan of your child’s foot, allowing us to see the length and width in full scale. The safe size equipment will then be able to recommend any in stock shoe that is best fit for your child.

What training do fitters have?

Our shoe fitters are in-house trained alongside local podiatrists so that we can give you the most educated and informed advice possible.

We receive all the latest information on changes of technology and performance and trial the shoes as much as we can to have a reliable opinion.

How often should parents think about getting kids new shoes, or what signs should they look out for that current shoes need replacing?

It is important that you are monitoring the growth rate of the length and width of your child’s foot.

Always make sure that you have an entire thumbs width between the tip of your child’s big toe and the top of the shoe. This allows the foot to move naturally in the shoe without causing injury to the toe.

If you are ever unsure, come in and ask us to have a look over the shoes.

We are more than happy to give you any advice in store.

Are there affordable options?

As a local store, we put every effort into finding the most affordable shoes for the community during back-to-school times.

We have the widest range of Back to School shoes in store than ever before and prices that you just can’t miss.